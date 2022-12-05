REAL ID deadline for air travelers extended to May 2025, US Dept. of Homeland Security says

HOUSTON – The U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced on Monday that full enforcement of the REAL ID won’t take effect until May 7, 2025.
The extension was made due to what officials say “lingering impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The REAL ID, according to DHS, establishes minimum security standards for state-issued driver’s licenses and ID cards. Security features include anti-counterfeiting technology, preventing fraud, and record checks.
Travelers over the age of 18 will be required to have a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or ID card or another TSA-acceptable form of identification at airport security checkpoints for domestic air travel by the May 2025 deadline.
How to know if your driver’s license is REAL ID-compliant?
According to DHS, REAL-ID compliant cards will have a marking on the top right corner. For Texas, that marking is a gold-circled star.
If your current driver’s license or ID does not have that marking, your ID is NOT REAL ID-compliant.
To get a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or ID, visit your nearest Texas DPS Driver’s License office. and provide the following:
- Full legal name
- Date of birth
- Social Security number
- Two proofs of address at primary residence
- Lawful status
For more information about REAL ID, click here.