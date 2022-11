England's Harry Kane reacts after missing a chance to score during the World Cup group B soccer match between England and The United States, at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

An official “is no longer employed at the U.S. Embassy in London,” after he declared his support for England ahead of Friday’s World Cup clash with America.

Ahead of the goal-less draw in Qatar, the embassy posted a video on its official Twitter account, joking that their spokesperson Aaron Snipe had been fired before the game.

Above the tweet the Embassy said it was “sad” to announce his departure, “but some things are more important than diplomacy.”

