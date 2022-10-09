Change your password now: Meta warns at least 1 million Facebook accounts may be compromised due to malware apps, report says

Facebook users may want to take caution and change your passwords as soon as possible after the network warns more than one million accounts may be compromised, according to a report by Forbes.
In a report released Thursday by Meta, Facebook’s parent company, they identified at least 400 Android and iPhone malware that attempted to steal user passwords over the past year.
The malware apps were disguised as fake photo editors, virtual private networks, and health trackers among others. Developers create these apps with “fun or with user functionality” -- a good example would be a photo editor that transforms a picture into a cartoon.
A report by The Washington Post says most of these apps apparently passed Apple and Google Play security checks and eventually made it to their official stores, which opens the door for the malware app to steal someone’s information if downloaded.
If you believe you have been compromised, Meta has asked to do the following:
- Reset your password and create a stronger version.
- Enable two-factor authorization, preferably using an authenticator app such as Google Authenticator or Duo.
- Turn on log-in alerts so you’ll be notified each time someone is attempting to access your account.
- Report any malicious apps to Meta’s Data Abuse Bounty program
To view a full list of apps Meta has identified as malware, click here.