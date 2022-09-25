12-year-old Texas girl allegedly shoots self, father in alleged murder pact

A twelve-year-old girl in Weatherford, Texas allegedly shot both herself and her father on Tuesday night in an alleged murder pact she made with another girl to kill their families and pets, the Parker County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

Officers responded to the scene in northwest Parker County, just west of Fort Worth, around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, when they allegedly found the girl lying in the street with an apparent gunshot wound to the head and a gun lying underneath her body, according to the sheriff’s office. Police allegedly found the girl’s father, 38, inside the house with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Investigators believe the girl allegedly shot her father, fled the scene and then shot herself, according to the sheriff’s office.

