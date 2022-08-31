J.K. Rowling’s new book about YouTube cartoonist who gets doxxed by online trolls

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 30: J. K. Rowling attends the press preview of 'Harry Potter & The Cursed Child' at Palace Theatre on July 30, 2016 in London, England. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, a two-part West End stage play written by Jack Thorne based on an original new story by Thorne, J.K. Rowling and John Tiffany. (Photo by Rob Stothard/Getty Images)

Many followers of “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling are pointing out that her newest book appears to bear some similarities to her own life, as the plot revolves around an artist who is doxxed online.

“The Ink Black Heart,” written under Rowling’s pseudonym, Robert Galbraith, follows Edie Ledwell, the creator of a popular YouTube cartoon who is “persecuted by a mysterious online figure,” according to the book’s Amazon description. The novel, which was released Tuesday, is the sixth book in her thriller series “Cormoran Strike.”

NBC News has not reviewed a copy of the book.

