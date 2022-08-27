84º

LIVE

News

Princess Diana’s ‘very special car’ goes up for auction

The rare vehicle, which has changed hands three times since 1988, is in “exceptional condition,” the auction house said.

NBC News

Tags: Princess Diana, Royal Family, London, United Kingdom
Diana, Princess of Wales, wears a tartan dress designed by Caroline Charles and a black Tam o'shanter-style hat, as she attends the Braemar Highland Games on Sept. 5, 1981 in Braemar, Scotland. (Anwar Hussein, WireImage/Getty Images)

A small car used by Princess Diana in the 1980′s is expected to fetch a six-figure sum when it goes up for auction Saturday.

The black Ford Escort RS Turbo Series 1 was used by the princess for casual outings and was frequently spotted in London’s upmarket Chelsea and Kensington neighborhoods when she owned it between 1985 to 1988, according a news release from Silverstone Auctions, which is managing the sale.

The vehicle is expected to sell for “a six-figure sum,” Arwel Richards, a classic car specialist at the auction house, told NBC News on Saturday.

Read more on NBC News here.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.