Princess Diana’s ‘very special car’ goes up for auction

A small car used by Princess Diana in the 1980′s is expected to fetch a six-figure sum when it goes up for auction Saturday.
The black Ford Escort RS Turbo Series 1 was used by the princess for casual outings and was frequently spotted in London’s upmarket Chelsea and Kensington neighborhoods when she owned it between 1985 to 1988, according a news release from Silverstone Auctions, which is managing the sale.
The vehicle is expected to sell for “a six-figure sum,” Arwel Richards, a classic car specialist at the auction house, told NBC News on Saturday.