Princess Diana’s ‘very special car’ goes up for auction

Diana, Princess of Wales, wears a tartan dress designed by Caroline Charles and a black Tam o'shanter-style hat, as she attends the Braemar Highland Games on Sept. 5, 1981 in Braemar, Scotland.

A small car used by Princess Diana in the 1980′s is expected to fetch a six-figure sum when it goes up for auction Saturday.

The black Ford Escort RS Turbo Series 1 was used by the princess for casual outings and was frequently spotted in London’s upmarket Chelsea and Kensington neighborhoods when she owned it between 1985 to 1988, according a news release from Silverstone Auctions, which is managing the sale.

The vehicle is expected to sell for “a six-figure sum,” Arwel Richards, a classic car specialist at the auction house, told NBC News on Saturday.

