Man wanted for torture, sex assault of ex with hot hair straightener found shot 7 times: Reports

VAN BUREN, Mich. – A suspect who is accused of torturing and sexually assaulting his ex-girlfriend was found shot multiple times, but police aren’t sure who pulled the trigger, reports said.

Dekenta Parchman, 30, was charged with terrorizing his ex-girlfriend in late July at her Van Buren Township apartment. He was wanted for the hours-long assault on his ex-girlfriend inside her home, FOX 2 reported.

According to FOX 2, police said Parchman repeatedly beat the victim and sexually assaulted her with a hair straightener that was on.

Investigators reportedly told FOX 2 that Parchman showed up at her apartment drunk and started punching her in the face. He then smashed more than one ashtray over her head and violated her with the hot hair straightener before beating her with an extension cord and blows to her head, reports said. The victim allegedly escaped to a neighbor’s home after three hours and then called the police. By the time officers arrived, Parchman had reportedly stolen her car and left.

About a week later, the U.S. marshals said they tracked the suspect in Taylor, Michigan, where he was found in a car with seven bullet wounds, FOX 2 said. Police said Parchman was involved in a shootout in Inkster, Michigan.

The suspect reportedly has an extensive criminal history, having served time for unlawful imprisonment, drugs, and home invasion.

The victim allegedly spent several days in the hospital and is still recovering. His bond was set at $250,000, FOX 2 said.