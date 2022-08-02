Passenger fined $1,874 after undeclared McMuffins found in luggage

An airline passenger arrived at an Australian airport with undeclared food, and officials weren’t lovin’ it.

A detector dog sniffed out the breach in biosecurity last week after a passenger traveling from Indonesia snuck a hearty McDonalds meal on a flight to Darwin airport in Australia.

The airport’s new biosecurity detector dog Zinta discovered the two egg and beef sausage McMuffins and a ham croissant in the passenger’s backpack. The passenger was slapped with a 12-unit infringement, amounting to $2,664 for failure to declare potential high biosecurity risk items and issuing a false and misleading travel declaration form.

Read more on NBC TODAY here.