Naomi Judd left daughters Wynonna and Ashley out of her will, NBC News reports

Mother Naomi Judd has seen both of her two daughters see success, older daughter Wynonna (right) as a country singer and singing partner in the duo The Judds, and Wynonna's younger half-sister, Ashley Judd, as an actress with movies such as "Kiss the Girls," "Double Jeopardy" and "High Crimes" to her credit.

Country music singer Naomi Judd left daughters Wynonna and Ashley out of her will, according to the document.

Judd, who died by suicide on April 30, named her husband, musician Larry Strickland, the executor of her estate. A copy of the will obtained by NBC News states Strickland has “full authority and discretion” to do what he sees fit with properties within the estate, including selling or leasing them, without approval of any court or the “joinder of any beneficiary.”

Strickland is also entitled to “reasonable compensation” for his services and any expenses, including attorney and accountant’s fees, according to the document.

