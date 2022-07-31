2 cyclists killed, 3 injured when suspected intoxicated driver hits Make-A-Wish Bicycle Tour riders in Michigan, authorities say

Two cyclists were killed and three others were being treated for severe injuries after they were struck by an SUV during the Make-A-Wish Bicycle Tour across Michigan, authorities said.

A driver who is accused of being intoxicated crossed the center divide of a roadway to get around another vehicle and struck the five riders, who were headed southbound on the roadway in Ronald Township, the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

One cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene and a second died after being flown by helicopter to a Grand Rapids hospital, the sheriff’s office said. Their names have not been released.

