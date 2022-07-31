86º

News

2 cyclists killed, 3 injured when suspected intoxicated driver hits Make-A-Wish Bicycle Tour riders in Michigan, authorities say

The riders were participating in the Make-A-Wish Bicycle Tour, which travels across Michigan in events spanning three days.

NBC News

Tags: Michigan, Crime, Cyclists
Generic image of police lights. (pixabay)

Two cyclists were killed and three others were being treated for severe injuries after they were struck by an SUV during the Make-A-Wish Bicycle Tour across Michigan, authorities said.

A driver who is accused of being intoxicated crossed the center divide of a roadway to get around another vehicle and struck the five riders, who were headed southbound on the roadway in Ronald Township, the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

One cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene and a second died after being flown by helicopter to a Grand Rapids hospital, the sheriff’s office said. Their names have not been released.

Read more on NBC News here.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.