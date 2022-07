(Susan Walsh, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

President Joe Biden speaks about "The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022"inthe State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, July 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden tests positive for COVID-19 again in `rebound’ case, has no reemergence of symptoms and will isolate, according to White House officials.

According to CNN, Biden’s physician said he’s not experiencing symptoms, but will isolate at the White House.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This is a breaking news story, please check back for updates.