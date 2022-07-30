Elon Musk countersues Twitter, but details of the suit are confidential

FILE - Elon Musk attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" exhibition on May 2, 2022, in New York. Twitter's stock slid more than 6% before the market open Monday, July 11, 2022, after billionaire Elon Musk announced late Friday that he will abandon his $44 billion offer to buy Twitter and the company said it will sue the Tesla CEO to uphold the deal.(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/File)

Elon Musk countersued Twitter on Friday, intensifying the conflict between the Tesla CEO and the social networking company he agreed to buy, but the lawsuit is not yet available to the public.

It wasn’t clear why Musk asked the court to keep details of his countersuit confidential when the billionaire, who is also the CEO of SpaceX, had been vocally critical of Twitter on social media and in press interviews in recent months.

On April 25, 2022, Twitter and Musk announced Musk would buy the social networking company and take it private for about $44 billion. Shortly after Musk struck the $44 billion deal, a market downturn led to a decline in tech stocks including both Tesla and Twitter.

