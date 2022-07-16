88º

‘I run the county,’ Florida county commissioner declares during traffic stop

It wasn’t the first time Flagler County Commission Chair Joe Mullins name-dropped himself after being pulled over for allegedly speeding.

A Florida county commissioner pulled over twice for speeding in luxury cars boasted of his title and, in one case, declared, “I run the county,” according to Florida Highway Patrol video.

Flagler County Commissioner Joe Mullins, 51, was pulled over June 2 in Seminole County and June 19 in Flagler County for allegedly speeding.

In the latter incident, Mullins boasted his position to the trooper who stopped him for reportedly driving 92 mph in a 70 mph zone on Interstate 95, according to the citation report.

