Video appears to show Spirit Airlines plane on fire on runway after safe landing

Passengers on a Spirit Airlines had a frightening landing in Atlanta on Sunday morning when their plane caught fire on the tarmac after one of its brakes overheated, a spokesperson for the airline confirmed.

Flashes of flames appeared near the plane’s tires as clouds of smoke billowed out toward the back upon its landing at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport around 9:30 a.m. ET, video posted to social media shows.

“Spirit Flight 383 from Tampa to Atlanta landed safely in Atlanta International Airport and upon landing one of the brakes overheated,” a spokesperson said. “The aircraft was towed to the gate where Guests safely deplaned without any injuries. Thank you to the Atlanta first responders for immediately meeting the aircraft. The plane will be temporarily removed from service for maintenance.”.

