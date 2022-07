FILE - Kourtney Kardashian, left, and Travis Barker appear at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022. According to reports, Friday, May 20, Kardashian and Barker hit Portofino for a long wedding weekend. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES – The alarming hospitalization of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker on Tuesday was prompted by “life threatening” pancreatitis, he said Saturday.

Barker, who married Kourtney Kardashian in May, said in a post to social media that he’d had an endoscopy Monday, which included the removal of a polyp “in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists.”

Barker, 46, said the removal damaged a pancreatic drainage tube.

