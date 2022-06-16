82º

Abbott Laboratories baby formula plant stops EleCare production after storm causes flooding, NBC News says

STURGIS, MIchigan – A powerful storm that slammed Michigan and other states earlier this week forced parts of a key baby formula manufacturing plant in Michigan to halt production, the plant’s owner said Wednesday.

The announcement from Abbott Laboratories came after the months-long closure of the same plant in Sturgis prompted a severe shortage in formula products across the United States. Production of EleCare and other specialty and metabolic formulas had restarted at the Sturgis plant on June 4.

In a statement Wednesday, the company said it stopped production of EleCare after torrential storms overwhelmed the city’s stormwater system and flooded parts of the plant.

