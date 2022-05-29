PHOTOS: President Biden, first lady grieve with school shooting survivors during Uvalde visit

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden visit Robb Elementary School to pay their respects to the victims of the mass shooting, Sunday, May 29, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) (Evan Vucci, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden traveled to Uvalde, Texas Sunday to console families and honor victims of Tuesday’s school shooting in which 19 children and two teachers were killed.
Here is the schedule for their visit:
10:10 a.m. - The President and First Lady arrive in San Antonio, Texas 11 a.m. - The President and First Lady arrive in Uvalde, Texas 11:30 a.m. - The President and the First Lady pay their respects to the lives lost in Tuesday’s shooting 12 p.m. - The President and the First Lady attend mass 1:30 p.m. - The President and the First Lady meet with families of victims and survivors 5:05 p.m. - The President and the First Lady meet with first responders 6 p.m. - The President and the First Lady depart Uvalde, Texas
Scroll below to view photos from their visit.
MORE: President Biden visits memorial to victims of Texas school shooting President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden attend Mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, as they try to offer comfort to a city gripped by grief and anger after a school shooting, Sunday, May 29, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved) President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden attend Mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, as they try to offer comfort to a city gripped by grief and anger after a school shooting, Sunday, May 29, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved) President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden attend Mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, as they try to offer comfort to a city gripped by grief and anger after a school shooting, Sunday, May 29, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved) US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden attend Mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Uvalde, Texas on May 29, 2022. - The President and First Lady are in Uvalde to pay their respects following a school shooting. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images) (Getty Images) President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden visit a memorial at Robb Elementary School to pay their respects to the victims of the mass shooting, Sunday, May 29, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved) President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden stand in front of the memorial outside Robb Elementary School to honor the victims killed in this week's school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved) President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at a memorial outside Robb Elementary School to honor the victims killed in a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas Sunday, May 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved) President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden visit a memorial at Robb Elementary School to pay their respects to the victims of the mass shooting, Sunday, May 29, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved) President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden visit a memorial at Robb Elementary School to pay their respects to the victims of the mass shooting, Sunday, May 29, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved) President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden visit a memorial at Robb Elementary School to pay their respects to the victims of the mass shooting, Sunday, May 29, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved) President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden visit a memorial at Robb Elementary School as they pay their respects to the victims of the mass shooting, Sunday, May 29, 2022, in Ulvade, Texas. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved) President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden comfort Principal Mandy Gutierrez as Superintendent Hal Harrell stands next to them, at a memorial outside Robb Elementary School to honor the victims killed in a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas Sunday, May 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved) President Joe Biden and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott talk with principal Mandy Gutierrez and superintendent Hal Harrell as they visit Robb Elementary School to pay their respects to the victims of the mass shooting, Sunday, May 29, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved) President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden greet Texas Gov. Greg Abbott as they arrive at Garner Field to visit Robb Elementary School to pay their respects to the victims of the mass shooting, Sunday, May 29, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved) President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at JASA-Kelly Airfield before visiting Robb Elementary School to pay their respects to the victims of the mass shooting, Sunday, May 29, 2022, in San Antonio, Texas. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved) President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden talk with San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg as they arrive at JASA-Kelly Airfield before visiting Robb Elementary School to pay their respects to the victims of the mass shooting, Sunday, May 29, 2022, in San Antonio, Texas. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved) President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at JASA-Kelly Airfield before visiting Robb Elementary School to pay their respects to the victims of the mass shooting, Sunday, May 29, 2022, in San Antonio, Texas. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved) President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden board Air Force One at Delaware Air National Guard Base in New Castle, Del., Sunday, May 29, 2022, for a trip to Ulvade, Texas, to visit the community impacted by the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved) President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden board Air Force One at Delaware Air National Guard Base in New Castle, Del., Sunday, May 29, 2022, for a trip to Ulvade, Texas, to visit the community impacted by the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved) President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden board Air Force One at Delaware Air National Guard Base in New Castle, Del., Sunday, May 29, 2022, for a trip to Ulvade, Texas, to visit the community impacted by the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.