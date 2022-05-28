Passenger who broke flight attendant’s teeth in mask fight sentenced to 15 months

SAN DIEGO – A California woman who admitted punching a Southwest Airlines flight attendant after being asked to wear a mask and fasten her seatbelt was sentenced to 15 months in prison Friday and ordered to pay more than $30,000 in fines and restitution, officials said.
Vyvianna Quinonez, 29, will remain on supervised release for three years and attend anger management classes for the May 23, 2021, assault aboard a flight from Sacramento to San Diego, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of California said in a release.
Quinonez will also be barred from flying on commercial planes while under supervision, the prosecutor’s office said.