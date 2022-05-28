90º

GOP Congressman, former NRA endorsee says he would support ban on assault weapons in aftermath of Buffalo, Uvalde, NBC News reports

“If an assault weapons ban bill came to the floor that would ban something like an AR-15, I would vote for it,” Chris Jacobs said at a news conference.

Minyvonne Burke, NBC News

Congressman-elect Chris Jacobs, R-N.Y., center, attends a ceremonial swearing-in Tuesday, July 21, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington, with his wife, Martina Jacobs, left, daughter Anna, 1, and mother Pamela Jacobs. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) (Jacquelyn Martin, Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Congressman Chris Jacobs (R-NY), who was endorsed by the National Rifle Association in 2020, said he would support a ban on assault weapons following two horrific mass shootings at a grocery store in New York and an elementary school in Texas.

Jacobs made the remarks — a contradiction to the Republican party’s staunch stance on gun laws — during a news conference on Friday.

“If an assault weapons ban bill came to the floor that would ban something like an AR-15, I would vote for it,” he said, according to The Buffalo News. “So I want to be clear: I would vote for it.”

