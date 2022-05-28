GOP Congressman, former NRA endorsee says he would support ban on assault weapons in aftermath of Buffalo, Uvalde, NBC News reports

Congressman-elect Chris Jacobs, R-N.Y., center, attends a ceremonial swearing-in Tuesday, July 21, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington, with his wife, Martina Jacobs, left, daughter Anna, 1, and mother Pamela Jacobs. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Congressman Chris Jacobs (R-NY), who was endorsed by the National Rifle Association in 2020, said he would support a ban on assault weapons following two horrific mass shootings at a grocery store in New York and an elementary school in Texas.

Jacobs made the remarks — a contradiction to the Republican party’s staunch stance on gun laws — during a news conference on Friday.

“If an assault weapons ban bill came to the floor that would ban something like an AR-15, I would vote for it,” he said, according to The Buffalo News. “So I want to be clear: I would vote for it.”

