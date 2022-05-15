Britney Spears says she has lost her baby, a month after announcing pregnancy

FILE - Britney Spears and Sam Asghari arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," at the TCL Chinese Theatre, Monday, July 22, 2019. Spears and her partner Asghari announced in a joint post on Instagram, Saturday, May 14, 2022, that they had lost their baby during pregnancy. The announcement came a little over a month after the couple revealed they were expecting a child. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Britney Spears announced that she has lost her baby, posting the news in a statement on her Instagram account Saturday.

Spears, 40, said last month that she was expecting a child with fiancé Sam Asghari after deciding to take a pregnancy test after she found herself gaining weight. But in a statement Saturday, she said the couple has lost their “miracle baby.”

“This is a devastating time for any parent,” her statement said. “Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along, however we were overly excited to share our good news.”

Read more on NBC News here.