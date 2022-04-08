Family desperately searches for 25-year-old reported missing from Alief

ALIEF, Texas – One Alief family is looking for a loved one who has been missing since early Monday morning.

Irma Castillo, 25, was seen on surveillance video, walking around at about midnight in Alief. She has not been seen since.

Now, her family is hoping that someone has spotted her. Castillo is an adored member of her neighborhood in the area where her family lives.

“If you see [Irma] please let us know. We’re really desperate to see her again,” her younger brother German Rodriguez said. “She always tries to make people smile all the time. It’s one of her mottos.”

He said Irma went missing Sunday overnight into Monday morning. German last saw her around 10 p.m. that Sunday.

When the family woke up Monday morning around 5:30 a.m., they noticed she was missing.

“We tried looking around the neighborhood. We tried looking at bayous, anywhere she’s hiding. We tried looking at businesses around,” Rodriguez said.

At a nearby laundromat, surveillance photos show Castillo walking around the building. She was seen wearing a blue top and light grey or white pajama pants. Her family said she left her phone and belongings at home. The timestamp of the video is 12:17 a.m.

The family says they’re worried sick about their loved one, noting that Castillo has regular seizures.

“Her right arm is kind of curled up a little bit. It’s in a vegetative state. She has a limp in her right leg, so she can’t really walk normally,” Rodriguez added.

Thursday, neighbors went business to business spreading the news of her disappearance.

“We are posting fliers all out into the community. So, I’m going around, asking businesses to post this,” neighbor and family friend Allison Watson said. “Look for our loved one because we love Irma. We want her to come back home.”

Outside the family’s residence is a bright pink poster that reads, “Irma we miss you!”

“A neighbor came, and she gave us this,” Rodriguez said.

The family said they will do anything to get her back.

“It just seems like something’s missing in our family. Nothing seems normal anymore. I miss having her around,” her brother added.

Irma stands 5-feet tall.

Anyone who may have seen her or has information is urged to give Houston Police a call at (713) 884-3131.