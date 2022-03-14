Dolly Parton bows out of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame consideration: Read her full statement why

HOUSTON – Music and pop culture icon Dolly Parton has bowed out of the consideration for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and shared a statement on Instagram explaining her reasons why she’s stepping out of the running.

Read her full statement below.

“Dolly here! Even though I am extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I don’t feel that I have earned that right. I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out.

“I do hope that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will understand and be willing to consider me again – if I’m ever worthy. This has, however, inspired me to put out a hopefully great rock ‘n’ roll album at some point in the future, which I have always wanted to do. My husband is a total rock ‘n’ roll freak, and has always encouraged me to do one. I wish all of the nominees good luck and thank you again for the compliment. Rock on.

Ad

Dolly”

See more on Instagram.

Parton was elected to the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1999. She recently started her own line of baking products and released a new album called “Run, Rose, Run” on March 4.

RELATED: Dolly Parton cake kits sell out, but there’s hope for mega-fans; This is when Duncan Hines’ line of ‘Southern-style’ mixes, frostings set to launch in stores