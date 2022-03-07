49º

Box of severed human heads stolen from medical truck

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

DENVER – Human remains being transported for medical research were stolen from a medical truck in a Denver neighborhood, KDVR reported.

According to the report, a white cardboard box labeled “Science Care” that contained severed human heads was stolen out of the truck.

According to KRDV, Science Care is a program for donating bodies to science to help improve scientific research and education.

Police tell KDVR that the remains were in the process of being delivered for medical research use.

Police are reportedly still looking for a suspect in the active case.

