Set sail on this ‘Golden Girls’-themed cruise

Are you a fan of the “Golden Girls”? If so, round up your friends and plan to set sail.

A “Golden Girls”-themed cruise is sailing from Miami in 2023.

Golden Fans at Sea, dubbed “the ultimate ‘Golden Girls’ Fan Celebration at sea,” is returning for another voyage following its first cruise in 2020.

Fans aboard the 2023 cruise will disembark on April 8 from Miami and travel to Key West, Fla. and Cozumel, Mexico.

The five-night cruise takes place on the recently refurbished Celebrity Summit.

Guests can enjoy “Golden Girls”-themed trivia, bar crawls, dance parties, costume contests, panels, beach excursions, musical shows, and more.

To learn more or book the cruise, visit GoldenFansAtSea.com.