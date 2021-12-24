United, Delta, Alaska Airlines cancel holiday flights as omicron cases rise

MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 23: Travelers make their way through Miami International Airport on December 23, 2021 in Miami, Florida. AAA estimates that over 109 million Americans will be traveling 50 miles or more during the holiday season between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2, an increase of 27.7% from 2020. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Several airlines said Thursday that they have been forced to cancel hundreds of Christmas Eve flights as the rapidly spreading omicron variant of the coronavirus has affected employees and crew.

United Airlines said it cut 112 flights from its Friday schedule as the omicron variant spread across the country and affected its workforce.

“The nationwide spike in omicron cases this week has had a direct impact on our flight crews and the people who run our operation,” the airline said in a statement.

