United, Delta, Alaska Airlines cancel holiday flights as omicron cases rise
An estimated 109 million U.S. residents were expected to travel in planes, vehicles and other forms of transportation in December.
Several airlines said Thursday that they have been forced to cancel hundreds of Christmas Eve flights as the rapidly spreading omicron variant of the coronavirus has affected employees and crew.
United Airlines said it cut 112 flights from its Friday schedule as the omicron variant spread across the country and affected its workforce.
“The nationwide spike in omicron cases this week has had a direct impact on our flight crews and the people who run our operation,” the airline said in a statement.
