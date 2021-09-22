VIDEO: Contractor destroys home project after he says customer refused to pay

A video showing a Colorado contractor destroying his own work has gone viral online.

According to KKTV 11, the contractor says the homeowner refused to pay them, so they repossessed the tile shower they completed.

KKTV 11 spoke with the homeowner who said her roommate let the contractor in while she was at work.

In a video of the confrontation, the contractor can be heard asking if he is going to be paid.

According to KKTV 11, Amber Trucke hired Dream Home Remodels of Colorado to remodel her bathroom.

Trucke shared invoices from the company showing that she already paid $3,300 of the $7,500 bill.

According to KKTV 11, Trucke says she wanted to wait to pay the remainder of the bill to make sure she’s happy with the work; however, she revealed in Facebook post that she was only given 23 hours from the “finished” product to when the contractor came and destroyed his work.

According to KKTV 11, a spokesperson with Dream Home Remodels of Colorado who said that “communication broke down and resulted in our company repossessing a tile shower. It has never happened before and is not something that is made regular practice.”

Trucke shared the following photos of the destruction on her Facebook page: