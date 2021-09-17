AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
A protester wears a mask adorned with an anti-Nazi symbol during protests marking the 48th anniversary of the 1973 military coup and the death of Chile's late President Salvador Allende, in Santiago, Chile, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. The coup ousting the democratically elected leader, Allende, began the dictatorship of Gen. Augusto Pinochet. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)
Sept. 9 – Sept. 16, 2021
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP Photo Editor Tomas Stargardter in Mexico City.
Follow AP visual journalism:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews
A P Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images
AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.