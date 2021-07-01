Rescuers trying to free worker trapped in DC home collapse

A still from video provided by authorities on Thursday, July 1, 2021, of the collapse scene.

Emergency crews responded Thursday to a report of a building under construction that collapsed in the nation’s capital. Several people were reported to be injured.

The collapse happened around 3:30 p.m. in the Brightwood Park neighborhood of Washington.

Update building collapse 900 block Kennedy St NW. #DCsBravest are engaged in active rescue effort to reach and removed 1 trapped worker. We have removed several other workers who were injured & evacuated 2 adjacent homes. pic.twitter.com/qCRvLrgmR7 — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) July 1, 2021

Fire officials said the building was under construction and fully collapsed. They said at least one person was trapped in the collapse and emergency crews were working to free the person from the rubble.

Officials said several other construction workers were injured and emergency crews had evacuated two homes next to the collapse. Officials didn’t provide an exact number of people who were injured and didn’t immediately provide details on the extent of their injuries.

Video from the scene showed firefighters climbing through debris and planks of wood, working to rescue the trapped person.