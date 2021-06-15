NBC’s Lester Holt to be inducted into Broadcasting Hall of Fame

NBC's Lester Holt appears on the set in New York on Tuesday Aug. 7, 2018. The NBC Nightly News anchor occasionally ends his broadcasts now with commentaries, an unusual departure for network evening newscasts that have a lengthy track record of playing it straight. Holt's commentaries trend toward the non-controversial, with a central theme of trying to find common ground that will pull Americans together. (Christopher Dilts/NBC Universal via AP)

HOUSTON – Award-winning journalist Lester Holt will be inducted into the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Broadcasting Hall of Fame

NAB announced in a news release Tuesday morning that Holt will be honored for his contributions to broadcast television at the 2021 NAB Show, held this October in Las Vegas.

“Lester Holt’s integrity, gravitas and dedication make him one of the preeminent journalists in America today,” NAB President and CEO Gordon Smith said. “Millions of Americans turn to him every day to find out what is happening in their communities and deepen their understanding of the world. We are delighted to recognize his contributions to broadcast journalism by inducting him into the Broadcasting Hall of Fame.”

Holt serves as the anchor and managing editor of NBC’s flagship broadcast “NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt,” as well as anchors “Dateline NBC” and leads NBC News’ special reports, breaking news and primetime political coverage.

Since joining NBC News in 2000, Holt has moderated presidential debates, served as an anchor across multiple programs, lead the coverage of major global news events, including every Olympics since 2002.

Holt’s television journalism career began more than four decades ago at local broadcast stations in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago.

In a recent poll by The Hollywood Reporter/Morning Consult, Holt was named as the “most-trusted television news personality in America.”

Holt will accept the honor into the Broadcasting Hall of Fame at the NAB Show Welcome event on Monday, Oct. 11 at 11 a.m. Central.