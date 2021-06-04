KPRC 2 Senior Scholarship: Meet Asiah Donahue, the senior who has used her positive energy to push forward and impact others

KPRC 2 and Texas Mattress Makers are surprising 20 deserving high school seniors with scholarships. All students selected for scholarships have been nominated by their high schools.

This academic year was particularly challenging because of the pandemic, but these students still rose above and beyond in school.

The final $2,500 Senior Scholarship was awarded to Asiah Donahue from Klein Forest High School in the Klein Independent School District. She has been attending classes in person and has been able to maintain a 4.8 GPA. Short is ranked 45 out of 867.

Donahue plans to go to Xavier University where she will work towards a degree in chemistry.

You can learn more about Donahue in the video above.