KPRC 2 Senior Scholarship: Meet Dusty Cutler, whose ultimate goal is to one day become a judge

KPRC 2 and Texas Mattress Makers are surprising 20 deserving high school seniors with scholarships. All students selected for scholarships have been nominated by their high schools.

This academic year was particularly challenging because of the pandemic, but these students still rose above and beyond in school.

The 18th $2,500 Senior Scholarship was awarded to Dusty Cutler from Spring Woods High School in the Spring Branch Independent School District. He has been attending classes in person and has been able to maintain a 5.8 GPA. Cutler is ranked 46 out of 486 in his class.

Cutler plans to go to Southwestern University where he hopes to work toward his goal of becoming a lawyer and one day becoming a judge.

You can learn more about Cutler in the video above.