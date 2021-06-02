KPRC 2 Senior Scholarship: Meet Chloe Short, the senior who says her disability has helped motivate her dedication to push forward

KPRC 2 and Texas Mattress Makers are surprising 20 deserving high school seniors with scholarships. All students selected for scholarships have been nominated by their high schools.

This academic year was particularly challenging because of the pandemic, but these students still rose above and beyond in school.

The 17th $2,500 Senior Scholarship was awarded to Chloe Short from Grand Oaks High School in the Conroe Independent School District. She has been attending classes in person and has been able to maintain a 5.07 GPA. Short is ranked 11 out of 585.

Short plans to go to Texas A&M University where she will work towards a degree in business administration.

You can learn more about Short in the video above.