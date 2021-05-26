Bernard Arnault: This is the French businessman who just beat out Amazon’s Jeff Bezos as world’s top billionaire, report says

HOUSTON – The world now has a new billionaire as of Monday.
French businessman Bernard Arnault, who oversees multiple popular luxury fashion brands from Louis Vutton to Christian Dior, topped Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos as the world’s richest person.
Arnault and his family’s new net worth of $186.3 billion was made official by Forbes on Monday, however, both Arnault and Bezos’ rankings seesawed throughout.
His company, LVMH, was one of several companies that thrived during the coronavirus pandemic.
For several years, Americans have ruled the top three spots in Forbes’ Richest People rankings, from Bezos to Tesla CEO Elon Musk, and Microsoft’s Bill Gates, Forbes reported.