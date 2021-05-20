AP Interview: Hamas official says 'no shortage of missiles'

Senior Hamas official Osama Hamdan speaks during a rally organized by Lebanon's militant Hezbollah group to express solidarity with the Palestinian people, in the southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, May 17, 2021. Hamdan says he expects a cease-fire between the groups Gaza branch and Israel within 24 hours, on Thursday, May 20. He tells The Associated Press that Egypt and Qatar are mediating and that progress is being made. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

BEIRUT – A senior Hamas official said in an interview Thursday that he expects a cease-fire between the group’s Gaza branch and Israel within a day, but warned that Hamas has “no shortage of missiles.”

Osama Hamdan also told The Associated Press that Mohammed Deif, an elusive Hamas commander who has been hunted by Israel for decades, is alive and remains in charge of Gaza military operations.

Deif, also known as Abu Khaled, is by far Israel’s most wanted target in Gaza. He has survived multiple Israeli assassination attempts, and is rarely seen in public. Israeli media have said there were two more failed attempts during the current Israel-Hamas war, the fourth in just over a decade.

Hamdan told the AP that Deif is “still heading the operation and directing the joint operations" of Hamas' military wing, the Qassam Brigades, and other factions. He provided no evidence for that statement.

Since the conflict began, Israel has leveled a number of Gaza City’s tallest office and residential buildings, alleging they house elements of the Hamas military infrastructure.

On Saturday, an Israeli strike destroyed the 12-story al-Jalaa Building, an office and residential tower where the offices of the AP and the TV network Al-Jazeera were located. The military gave a warning ahead of the strike and occupants evacuated safely.

The AP has called for an independent investigation. AP President and CEO Gary Pruitt has said in statement that the AP had no indication of a Hamas presence in the building. “This is something we actively check to the best of our ability,” he said.

Hamdan denied there was any military presence belonging to Hamas or any other armed group in the building.

