KPRC 2 Senior Scholarship: Meet Victoria Razo, the senior who one day hopes to help fight and prevent infectious diseases

KPRC 2 and Texas Mattress Makers are surprising 20 deserving high school seniors with scholarships. All students selected for scholarships have been nominated by their high schools.

This academic year was particularly challenging because of the pandemic, but these students still rose above and beyond in school.

The 15th $2,500 Senior Scholarship was awarded to Victoria Razo from IMPACT Early College High School in the Goose Creek Independent School District. She has been attending classes in person and has been able to maintain a 4.9 GPA. She is ranked fifth in her class.

Razo plans to go to the University of Texas where she wants to get a degree in biology, which will help move her toward her goal of becoming an infectious disease doctor.

