Nominate a health care worker to receive a million frequent flyer miles

HOUSTON – United Airlines is handing out four million frequent flyer miles to health care workers to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Mileage Plus program this month. Four lucky winners will receive one million miles each, which can be redeemed for flights to more than a thousand destinations.

From now until May 17, you can nominate a health care worker for the contest online by writing a short explanation of why the person or yourself deserves recognition. All nominations will be assessed by a team of experts, including Dr. Pat Baylis, corporate medical director at United, Dr. Jim Merlino, chief clinical transformation officer at Cleveland Clinic, and Luc Bondar.