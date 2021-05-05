KPRC 2 Senior Scholarship: Meet Elijah Ellison, the senior who hopes to use his leadership skills to make a difference

KPRC 2 and Texas Mattress Makers are surprising 20 deserving high school seniors with scholarships. All students selected for scholarships have been nominated by their high schools.

This academic year was particularly challenging because of the pandemic, but these students still rose above and beyond in school.

The 13th $2,500 Senior Scholarship was awarded to Elijah Ellison from Dayton High School in the Dayton Independent School District. He has been attending classes in person and has been able to maintain a 5.5 GPA. He is ranked first in his class.

Ellison plans to go to Texas A&M University where he wants to get a degree in mechanical engineering.

See photos of Elijah and other 2021 winners below: