KPRC 2 Senior Scholarship: Meet Jacob Quintanilla from Galena Park High School

KPRC 2 and Texas Mattress Makers are surprising 20 deserving high school seniors with scholarships. All students selected for scholarships have been nominated by their high schools.

This academic year was particularly challenging because of the pandemic, but these students still rose above and beyond in school.

The 12th $2,500 Senior Scholarship was awarded to Jacob Quintanilla from Galena Park High School in the Galena Park Independent School District. He has been attending classes virtually, and has been able to maintain a 4.3 GPA. He is ranked 10th in his class.

Quintanilla plans to go to the University of Houston where he wants to get a degree in computer science.

You can learn more about Quintanilla in the video above.

See photos of Jacob and other 2021 winners below: