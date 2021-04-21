KPRC 2 Senior Scholarship: Meet Emily Lightfoot, the senior dedicated to helping others and raising awareness for mental health

KPRC 2 and Texas Mattress Makers are surprising 20 deserving high school seniors with scholarships. All students selected for scholarships have been nominated by their high schools.

This academic year was particularly challenging because of the pandemic, but these students still rose above and beyond in school.

The eleventh $2,500 Senior Scholarship was awarded to Emily Lightfoot from Paewtow High School in Katy ISD. She has been attending in-person classes and has been able to maintain a 4.6 GPA and is ranked eighth in her class.

Lightfoot plans to go to Texas A&M where she wants to get a degree in Economics and Political Science in hopes of eventually going to law school.

You can learn more about Emily in the video above.

See photos of Emily and other 2021 winners below: