Derek Chauvin verdict in George Floyd’s death: This is what people are saying on social media

The world felt like it was on pins and needles awaiting the verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial in the wake of George Floyd’s death. So it wasn’t a surprise when the reaction came from everywhere after it became official that Derek Chauvin was found guilty of all charges.
Wow. Guilty.— O’Shea Jack(Nichol)son (@OsheaJacksonJr) April 20, 2021
NBPA Executive Director Michele Roberts and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver released the following joint statement today: pic.twitter.com/r0XQkLssOb— NBA (@NBA) April 20, 2021
The following was released by the WNBA. pic.twitter.com/KWF4mkr6mf— WNBA (@WNBA) April 20, 2021
Justice. ✊🏻✊🏼✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿— Kevin Love (@kevinlove) April 20, 2021
Thank God...guilty! Justice has been served!!— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) April 20, 2021
Indeed. Mixed emotions.— Rosie Perez (@rosieperezbklyn) April 20, 2021
Elation. Sadness. Joy. Bittersweet disbelief.
It's all so tragic. It won't bring him back. So many things still need to change. And yet... Today was a victory.
Staying with that for now.
Justice and Accountability! Things I never thought I would see. There’s much more work to do, but this is an amazing start working toward the reform this country NEEDS!— Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) April 20, 2021
My heart was beating so fast watching that verdict I’m glad they got it right— Charles James II (@CJDeuce_) April 20, 2021
Today is a day we will all remember.— Daniel Dae Kim (@danieldaekim) April 20, 2021
Prayers for George Floyd and his family. https://t.co/YYvvupqUXg
While justice landed Derek Chauvin behind bars for murdering George Floyd, no amount of justice will bring Gianna's father back.— Derrick Johnson (@DerrickNAACP) April 20, 2021
We will not rest until all in our community have the right to breathe. #DerekChauvinTrial
MEDIA ALERT: @AttorneyCrump & co-counsels release statement following #ChauvinTrial verdict of guilty, declaring it “painfully earned justice for the Floyd family & community.” pic.twitter.com/fC3V2Frdfb— Ben Crump Law, PLLC (@BenCrumpLaw) April 20, 2021
Today, a jury did the right thing. But true justice requires much more. Michelle and I send our prayers to the Floyd family, and we stand with all those who are committed to guaranteeing every American the full measure of justice that George and so many others have been denied. pic.twitter.com/mihZQHqACV— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 20, 2021
A good start but the path for justice doesn't end here by any means #presson https://t.co/3yCXeM32g1— Jeremy Lin (@JLin7) April 20, 2021