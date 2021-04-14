KPRC 2 Senior Scholarship: Meet Hannah Omoruyi, the senior who wants to one day help develop medications for different mental illnesses

KPRC 2 and Texas Mattress Makers are surprising 20 deserving high school seniors with scholarships. All students selected for scholarships have been nominated by their high schools.

This academic year was particularly challenging because of the pandemic, but these students still rose above and beyond in school.

The tenth $2,500 Senior Scholarship was awarded to Hannah Omoruyi from Victory Early College High School in Aldine ISD. She has been attending virtual classes and has been able to maintain a 3.9 GPA and is ranked first in her class out of 91 students.

Omoruyi plans to go to Wellesley College where she wants to get a degree in Biochemistry in hopes of eventually becoming a pharmacologist.

