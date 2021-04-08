Random acts of ‘Shaq-ness’: Shaquille O’Neal buys engagement ring for fan at Zales

NBA Legend Shaquille O’Neal brought the element of generosity to a fan who wanted to pay off his engagement ring at a jewelry store, People reported.

In a video posted on Shaq-Fu Radio’s Instagram page, O’Neal noticed the customer acting shy towards the store associate, asking how much he owed to pay off for the ring. He then handed his credit card to the associate to charge the remaining amount.

O’Neal said during Wednesday’s episode of “NBA on TNT” this wasn’t something new he’s done, rather it was similar to many acts of kindness he strives to perform every day.

“I didn’t mean for (the ring story) to get out, ‘cause I don’t do it for that,” he said on “NBA on TNT,” “I’m just trying to make people smile, that’s all.”

O’Neal currently has a jewelry collection at Zales, People reported.