PHOTOS: 2 Capitol Police officers struck by vehicle; complex on lockdown

Two capitol police officers were struck by a vehicle near the U.S. Capitol Friday.
The U.S. Capitol complex was placed on lockdown following the incident.
MORE: Car rams Capitol barricade, injuring 2 officers; driver shot
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Police officers gather near a car that crashed into a barrier on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, April 2, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Two capitol police officers were struck by a vehicle near the U.S. Capitol Friday.
The U.S. Capitol complex was placed on lockdown following the incident.
MORE: Car rams Capitol barricade, injuring 2 officers; driver shot
Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.