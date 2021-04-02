PHOTOS: 2 Capitol Police officers struck by vehicle; complex on lockdown

Police officers gather near a car that crashed into a barrier on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, April 2, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Two capitol police officers were struck by a vehicle near the U.S. Capitol Friday.

The U.S. Capitol complex was placed on lockdown following the incident.

MORE: Car rams Capitol barricade, injuring 2 officers; driver shot