New COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations still falling in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – New Texas COVID-19 cases took a solid dip in their total on Friday, according to the state case count.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 3,521 new cases Friday, 852 fewer than the day before. The addition of 53 previously unreported cases brought the state’s pandemic total to 2,739,385.

The state also reported the fewest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since Oct. 10 at 3,752 as of Thursday, the most recent total available. The estimate of active cases fell by 1,099 to 107,597.

Johns Hopkins University researchers say the 158 new COVID-19 deaths reported Friday raised the state’s pandemic death toll to 47,193. The researchers also said the rolling average of daily new cases had fallen by almost 3,003 cases over the past two weeks, decreasing about 41%.