KPRC 2 Senior Scholarship: Meet Grant Ebel, the senior who hopes to help others by persuing a career in medicine

KPRC 2 and Texas Mattress Makers are surprising 20 deserving high school seniors with scholarships. All students selected for scholarships have been nominated by their high schools.

This academic year was particularly challenging because of the pandemic, but these students still rose above and beyond in school.

The sixth $2,500 Senior Scholarship was awarded to Grant Ebel from Magnolia West High School in Magnolia ISD. He has been attending in-person classes and has been able to maintain a 5.56 GPA and is ranked first in his class out of 477 students.

Ebel has been accepted to the University of Texas, where he will be pursuing a degree in biology with hopes of becoming a physician in the future.

You can learn more about Grant in the video above.

See photos of Grant and other 2021 winners below: