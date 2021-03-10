64ºF

News

KPRC 2 Senior Scholarship: Meet Jordan McAlister, the animal-lover who hopes to study business

Daniela Sternitzky-Di Napoli
, Digital News Editor

Tags: 
Senior Scholarship
,
scholarship
,
Texas Mattress Makers
,
Senior Scholarships

KPRC 2 and Texas Mattress Makers are surprising 20 deserving high school seniors with scholarships. All students selected for scholarships have been nominated by their high schools.

This academic year was particularly challenging because of the pandemic, but these students still rose above and beyond in school.

The fifth $2,500 Senior Scholarship was awarded to Jordan McAlister from Klein Cain High School in Klein ISD. She has been able to maintain a 5.63 GPA and is ranked fifth in her class out of 848 students.

McAlister has been accepted to multiple colleges. She will be pursuing a degree in business.

You can learn more about Jordan in the video above.

See photos of Jordan and other 2021 winners below:

Full Screen
1 / 13

KPRC Senior Scholarship: Jordan McAlister from Klein Cain High School in Klein ISD.

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: