KPRC 2 Senior Scholarship: Meet Jonathan Hoang Nguyen, the senior who has stepped up for his community, has his sights set on his future as an ophthalmologist

KPRC 2 and Texas Mattress Makers are surprising 20 deserving high school seniors with scholarships. All students selected for scholarships have been nominated by their high schools.

This academic year was particularly challenging because of the pandemic, but these students still rose above and beyond in school.

The fourth $2,500 Senior Scholarship was awarded to Jonathan Hoang Nguyen from Clear Springs High School in Clear Creek ISD. He has been attending in-person classes and has been able to maintain a 5.11 GPA and is ranked 97 in his class out of 709 students.

Nguyen has been accepted to the University of Houston, where he will be pursuing a degree in biology with hopes of becoming an ophthalmologist in the future.

