KPRC 2 Senior Scholarship: Meet Marissa Hanson, the Caney Creek senior who hopes to become a financial analyst

KPRC 2 and Texas Mattress Makers are surprising 20 deserving high school seniors with scholarships. All students selected for scholarships have been nominated by their high schools.

This academic year was particularly challenging because of the pandemic, but these students still rose above and beyond in school.

The second $2,500 Senior Scholarship was awarded to Marissa Hanson from Caney Creek High School. She has been attending in-person classes and has been able to maintain a 5.02 GPA and is ranked sixth in her class out of 450 students.

Hanson has been accepted to Texas A&M, where she will be pursuing a degree in finance.

You can learn more about Marissa in the video above.

See photos of Marissa and other 2021 winners below: