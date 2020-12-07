Headed to San Antonio? Six Flags Fiesta Texas adds holiday drive-thru attraction

SAN ANTONIO – Visiting San Antonio this holiday season? Six Flags Fiesta Texas has announced a new holiday lights drive-thru attraction, KSAT reported.

The 200-acre experience began at 6 p.m. on Nov. 30 and will run through select weekend nights until Dec. 30. This is the first ever-holiday drive-thru experience for Six Flags.

In addition, the traditional Holiday Park event will last through select nights until Jan. 3, according to the park’s website.

Looking for something to do with the whole family!? Why not join us at our ALL NEW drive thru experience!?🤩🎅Members and Season Pass Holders do not require reservations, and can purchase their discounted tickets upon entry. 🎟 Visit https://t.co/9UOXwrmEFA for available dates!📆 pic.twitter.com/mangACNSpf — Fiesta Texas (@SF_FiestaTexas) December 2, 2020

The website also said that new safety guidelines have been added during the holiday event, which includes following speed limits inside the park, mandatory face coverings and prohibiting oversized vehicles, KSAT reported.

Tickets are on sale for $14.99 and parking is available for pre-purchase for $20. Reservations are required as a safety measure to practice social distancing.