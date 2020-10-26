The big coverup: Teens using ‘code words’ while texting

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – Studies show 46% of sexually active high schoolers didn’t use a condom the last time they had sex. And almost half of twelfth graders reported trying an illicit drug at least once.

If you think you can read your teen’s texts to find out what they’re up to, think again. Code words are now a popular practice among young people, and if you don’t know the lingo, you’re out of luck. Here are some common phrases teens use that should put their parents on high alert.

If you haven’t noticed, teenagers have a language all their own, but some of the words your teen uses could be code for sex, drugs, or other risky behaviors. Here’s some “slang” that should catch your attention: when your teen talks about “candy,” it could really be crack cocaine or ecstasy. “Brown sugar” is code for heroin, and “getting some blueberries” might actually refer to painkillers like Percocet. A talk about “footballs” may really be a conversation about Xanax. The nickname describes the shape of the oval tablet. The phrase “Netflix and chill” might sound harmless, but it really refers to sexual activity. “Giving up the gold” is code for a teen who loses their virginity. And a text that reads “CU46” means “see you for sex.”

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration has compiled a comprehensive report that contains thousands of nicknames teens use for drugs of every class. Check out this link: https://www.dea.gov/sites/default/files/2018-07/DIR-022-18.pdf